UND wide receiver faces charges after late-night bar arrest

Fighting Hawks wide receiver Joshua James Seibel, 21, was booked at 1:38 a.m. Sunday into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center on potential disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges, according to jail records. He has since been released.

The charges stem from a disturbance called in to dispatchers at 1:19 a.m. Sunday. Police in the area responded to Joe Black’s Bar and Grill, 118 N. Third St., where bar staff held Seibel until police arrived, according to a police report.

A bar employee told police Seibel had a disagreement with Joe Black’s staff over Seibel taking an alcoholic beverage out of the establishment, Grand Forks Police Sgt. Duane Simon said.

“That’s not only against Joe Black’s policy but is also a potential citation for public consumption,” Simon said.

When police attempted to arrest Seibel, he pulled away multiple times and was shouting obscenities, according to the report. Seibel was uncooperative with police while in custody, Simon said, adding officers placed a hobble restraint on the football player. A hobble restraint is a canvas strap used to bind a prisoner’s ankles together then connect the strap to the restrained person’s handcuffed wrists in an effort to limit movement and prevent that person from kicking officers.

“He wasn’t being very nice,” Simon said of Seibel, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to his Fighting Hawks team biography.

Seibel was recruited from Bismarck High School, where he was named to the Class AAA All-State team for his junior and senior seasons, according to UND’s football website. In his 2015 football season for UND, he started for all 11 games as a sophomore.

Seibel returned to the field for the 2016 season after tearing his ACL and meniscus earlier this year.