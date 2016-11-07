Commissioners had approved an economical design with smaller windows in the spring after a bolder design that featured more glass—and a $30 million price tag—proved too expensive. Commissioners were happy when bids for the more austere design came in at a little more than $22 million.

But the $8 million in savings apparently didn't make up for the lack of natural light.

Back to glass

"We did get some feedback about the windows. 'Why couldn't you incorporate more glass? It would look much nicer,'" City Administrator Bruce Grubb said Friday Nov. 4. "As a matter of fact, the mayor had heard that from members of the public and even city commissioners."

So, he said, the mayor asked if a change was possible at such a late stage. The project broke ground in August and is expected to be done in the fall of 2018.

Architect Terry Stroh said he was initially reluctant to do another redesign because he worried big windows would require costly changes to the structure or the heating and cooling system. But it turned out he was able to repurpose some existing elements in the current design and minimize costly changes, he said.

Grubb said the $397,000 is what the contractor is asking, not an estimate, so it won't likely increase. He said an early estimate for adding the windows pegged the cost at more than $800,000.

The original design that Stroh unveiled in fall 2014 had broad expanses of floor-to-ceiling windows in addition to the atrium. But the lowest bids came in at $30.4 million, substantially more than the $27 million commissioners had expected.

Stroh was asked to change the design to bring costs down to $22 million, which he essentially did. The lowest bids came in at $22.3 million.

One of the ways the architect managed that was to dump the atrium and use smaller windows, which he arranged in a mosaic-like pattern. But that meant there was a lot more wall than windows, which some apparently found uninspiring.

New design was 'Chevette'

For Stroh, the move back toward more glass probably had a lot to do with expectations being raised by the original design.

"We had a lot of people that didn't like the second design, and part of that is I promised you a Corvette and I drive up with a Chevette," he said. "You're going to be disappointed."

When asked if he would've put in the big windows in the second design if he knew he had a bigger budget, he said he likes both designs and some of the mosaic-style windows are still there in the third design.

The advantage of bigger windows is they look nicer and provide more natural light, Stroh said. But LED lights are so efficient these days that energy savings from natural light is not meaningful, he said.

On the other hand, the windows, though very well insulated, are not as efficient as walls so heating and cooling costs will go up slightly, he said.

In July, the city raised $27.7 million with municipal bonds, enough to pay for building construction, furnishings, design, site preparation and issuance costs.

Grubb said he expects that there's enough money there to absorb the cost of the curtain windows.

