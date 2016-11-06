Fergus Falls woman injured after swerving to avoid deer
FARGO – A Fergus Falls, Minn., woman was injured after swerving off the road in her SUV as she tried to avoid a deer early on the morning of Sunday Nov. 6 north of Ortonville, Minn., the State Patrol said.
Lisa M. Nord, 46, who wore her seat belts, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
She was southbound in her Ford Explorer on U.S. Highway 75 in Big Stone County when saw a deer in the road around 12:30 a.m. She swerved off the road near 390th Street causing the vehicle to roll, coming to a rest on its wheels.
The Ford was totaled.