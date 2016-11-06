Three considered for judgeship in Alexandria

They are Judge Amy Chantry, public defender Timothy Churchwell and prosecutor Michelle Clark.

Gov. Mark Dayton is considering appointing one to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge David R. Battey in Alexandria.

Chantry is a contract administrative law judge in the state Office of Administrative Hearings, an attorney in solo practice and an attorney with St. Cloud State University Student Legal Services.

Churchwell is assistant public defender in the Seventh District and a shareholder in Peters & Churchwell.

Clark is assistant Douglas County attorney.

Douglas County is one of 10 in the Seventh District, including Clay County.

The governor's office said it will announce the appointment in the next few weeks after interviews are completed.