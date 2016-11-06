Fugitive focus: Pryscilla Shantyl Littleswallow

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 135 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Race: Native American

Age: 28

Littleswallow of Fargo is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service's High Plains Fugitive Task Force based in Cass County on allegation of child endangerment. She has a criminal history of assault and narcotics convictions involving methamphetamine.

The task force asks those with information about Littleswallow to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (701) 297-5764 or the local law enforcement agency.