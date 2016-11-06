Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

FBI chief clears Clinton again in email investigation

    Fugitive focus: Pryscilla Shantyl Littleswallow

    By Forum staff reports Today at 8:45 p.m.
    Pryscilla Shantyl Littleswallow

    Fugitive focus

    Pryscilla Shantyl Littleswallow

    Wanted on allegation of child endangerment

    Height: 5'5"

    Weight: 135 pounds

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Brown

    Race: Native American

    Age: 28

    Littleswallow of Fargo is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service's High Plains Fugitive Task Force based in Cass County on allegation of child endangerment. She has a criminal history of assault and narcotics convictions involving methamphetamine.

    The task force asks those with information about Littleswallow to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (701) 297-5764 or the local law enforcement agency.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimeCass Countyfargofugitive focusPryscilla Shantyl Littleswallowchild endangerment
    Advertisement