Fugitive focus: Pryscilla Shantyl Littleswallow
Fugitive focus
Pryscilla Shantyl Littleswallow
Wanted on allegation of child endangerment
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 135 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Race: Native American
Age: 28
Littleswallow of Fargo is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service's High Plains Fugitive Task Force based in Cass County on allegation of child endangerment. She has a criminal history of assault and narcotics convictions involving methamphetamine.
The task force asks those with information about Littleswallow to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (701) 297-5764 or the local law enforcement agency.