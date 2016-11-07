Man arrested after attempted robbery in downtown Fargo

The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Broadway.

A group of three suspects attempted to rob another group of people of their valuables.

The suspects fled, but one person, identified by police as Troy C. Lee, 29, no permanent address, was later arrested.

Lee was being held in the Cass County Jail on Monday pending possible charges of possessing a concealed weapon and preventing arrest, according to police, who said Lee was also being held on a warrant from another agency.