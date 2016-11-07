According to new numbers, they've had another busy year, with crime rates across the board increasing. Police say serious crimes have increased about 64 percent in Moorhead over the past four years.

Some are up by double digits. Burglaries are up 43 percent, vehicle break-Ins are up 37 percent, and assaults are up 19 percent.

"The nature of what we're doing here is we're a part of a quarter-million metro," says Chief David Ebinger, Moorhead Police Department.

Police say a large factor is rapid growth, but a concern is while the number of calls increasing, the amount of law enforcement isn't.

"We're doing all this with the same number of police officers, it really puts a drain on our ability to respond effectively," Ebinger says.

Ideally, police departments like to have three officers per 1,000 people in a city, Moorhead police are working with less than half of that.

"Nationally and in the state we have about half the amount of people applying for police jobs as we did a few years ago but we're not going to drop our standards," Ebinger says.

Ebinger says it takes about a year and a half to hire and train an officer.

"We need to address retention of the really good people we're hiring," he says.

Ebinger says they're currently working on retention strategies to help grow the department and in the meantime, people in Moorhead seem to feel pretty safe.

"Every experience I've had with the Moorhead police department has been positive and they've been very supportive and helpful," Sarah Davis, a student, says.

"This is still one of the safest places in the country to live," Ebinger says.

Police say as a part of the "Metro Crimes Street Unit," if needed, they do call on other departments like Fargo Police to help in big situations like Monday's standoff.