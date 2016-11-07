That's the reality for many of the more than one million transgender people living in the country.

Like many other 19 year-olds, Adelynn Mrosko is putting her face on for the day.

"Any girl when they're 10 to 14 they go through that trial and error stage, it's just mine is 5 years later," Adelynn Mrosko says.

Unlike many others, the University of North Dakota sophomore takes hormones three times a day, something she'll do for life.

"It's basically birth control. All it is, is just estrogen, it's the female hormone, it's what supplements like the breasts," Mrosko says.

The Grand Forks resident has been transitioning from a man to a woman for over a year, a process she's wanted to go through as long as she can remember.

"I was afraid if I did stand out I'd be ridiculed and bullied for it," she says.

It's a fear that's become a reality more than once.

"It's scary when somebody slams on their brakes to roll down their window and start yelling at you," Mrosko says.

For Mrosko, even shopping and public places can be uncomfortable.

"I guarantee I'm more afraid of being in the bathroom than you are with me. I hate bathrooms. I generally won't use them," Mrosko says.

She says looking in the mirror has been the most difficult part of the whole process.

"Looking in the mirror," said Mrosko, "I have huge hands, huge feet, it's obvious I'm trans."

Mrosko is studying to be a pilot. It's something that up until earlier this year, she didn't know if could be a reality.

In January, the FAA updated guidelines that once labeled transgender pilots as victims of a "gender identify disorder."

"Being transgender isn't disabling me, per se. The only way it's disabling me is the other problems. The problems people have with it," Mrosko says.

Despite the recent ruling, Mrosko may be permanently grounded for a different reason, lingering issues after an ATV accident five years ago that left her severely injured and in a coma.

Through all the challenges, Mrosko has been passionate about achieving her goal, even starting the National Gay Pilots Association Chapter at UND.

She finds out if she's cleared to fly in the next few weeks.

"I'm just kind of lost. I don't know what I'll do if I can't fly," Mrosko says.

No matter what the outcome, she says she's lucky to have the support of her father, a firefighter and former NFL player; her mother, a flight attendant; and players on her high school football team back home in Ohio.

"I think as human beings we have a tendency to assume the worst out of safety but a lot of times it'll come out better than you think," Mrosko says.

While Adelynn says things have improved for the transgender community, there is a long way to go, starting with education.

She hopes speaking out will be a step in that direction for her and others like her.

Last year, a record 21 transgender people died as victims of attacks.