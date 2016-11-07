Bond set for western ND man charged with manslaughter

Boyd Stroh was arrested on Saturday morning after he allegedly shot Tanner Carrico, 21, of Dickinson, in the abdomen at close range on the 1700 block of Abraham Parkway in east Dickinson around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Carrico was brought to the emergency room of CHI St. Alexius hospital by a friend. He died a short time later at the hospital.

The subsequent investigation by the Dickinson Police Department revealed that Carrico was "socializing" with Stroh and other acquaintances when "Carrico was negligently shot by Stroh."

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and police found and seized a large caliber revolver that they believed was used during the shooting.

Stroh was taken into custody later Saturday morning and was charged with Class B felony manslaughter.

Stroh made his initial appearance in Southwest District Court on Monday afternoon. Southwest District Judge Rhonda Ehlis set his bond at $15,000.