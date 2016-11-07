The victim was shoved onto the tracks of a southbound No. 1 train at about 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) and pronounced dead on the scene shortly afterward, a police spokeswoman said.

About three dozen police and other emergency officials responded to the incident at the subway station in midtown Manhattan at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 42nd Street, one of New York's busiest transit stops.

The victim was standing on a train platform when the suspect, wearing a pink shirt and scarf, lunged at her, the New York Post reported, citing witnesses.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect knew the victim, who police did not identify.

Last year a woman was convicted and sentenced to 24 years imprisonment for fatally pushing a man into the path of an oncoming New York subway train in 2012.