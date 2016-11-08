Zebra mussels found in Otter Tail County lake

This is one of several confirmations this fall as docks and boat lifts are being checked for invasive species at the end of the season.

DNR staff found and removed a one-inch adult zebra mussel attached to the wheel of the dock at the public water access on Adley Lake. During a follow-up search, DNR invasive species specialists found and removed a one-half-inch zebra mussel attached to a rock in about three inches of water near the access. They found no zebra mussels during a search of nearby docks and other water-related equipment. The DNR will conduct a more extensive search of Adley Lake early next spring.

Zebra mussels are an invasive (non-native) species that can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.