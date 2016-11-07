The assault, which happened about 1 p.m., may have been in retaliation for a previous altercation between the victim and the three alleged attackers, Sgt. Tim Briggeman said.

Atan Beganovic, 29, Nurija Beganovic, 34, and Izet Beganovic, 36, were each arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor simple assault. Izet Beganovic was also arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.

All three men are Fargo residents. They remained in custody at the Cass County Jail on Monday evening.

The three have not yet been formally charged. The Cass County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the case for possible charges.

Briggeman declined to name the victim.

