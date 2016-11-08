Kindred Veterans Day tribute Nov. 10
KINDRED, N.D. — A Veterans Day tribute is planned at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Kindred Elementary Gym, 55 1st Ave. S.
Calvary United Methodist Church and the Davenport Lions are hosting the event, which will honor local veterans, firemen and paramedics. Throughout the evening, there will be special recognition of Gulf War veterans, introductions of all area veterans and a presentation from Service Dogs of America.
Refreshments will be served. Free will donations encouraged.