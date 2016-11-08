Search
    Veterans Day worship set at First Lutheran

    By Forum staff reports Today at 2:25 a.m.

    FARGO — First Lutheran Church, 619 Broadway, is hosting a Veterans Day worship service at noon Friday, Nov. 11. A light lunch will be served after the half-hour worship service in Celebration Hall for a free-will offering.

    The guest speaker is Col. William Ziegler, who was recently named staff chaplain at the VA Medical Center in Fargo. He also provides Protestant worship services twice-a-month at Edgewood Vista Retirement Community.

    For more information, call (701) 235-7389.

