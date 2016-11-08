Lake Sakakawea State Park hosts wheelchair hunt

The park will be closed for the weekend, including the campgrounds and trail systems, to all users from sundown Nov. 17 through sundown Nov. 19. Park staff will be in the office during the hunt to answer any questions.

The hunt, held the third weekend of the deer gun season, is open to people permanently confined to a wheelchair. Due to the nature of the hunt and preparations to set up blinds to meet the individual needs of each hunter, those wishing to participate must contact the park. Limited space is available.

For more information, call Park Manager Greg Corcoran at (701) 487-3315.