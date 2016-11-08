RDO Caters Taters is Nov. 10
FARGO — RDO Caters Taters for YWCA Cass Clay will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Baymont Inn and Suites, 3333 13th Ave. S.
More than 2,500 people are expected to attend the annual potato luncheon, which features a "pound-tato," various toppings, a beverage and dessert. One-hundred percent of event proceeds support YWCA, an organization that helps ensure safety, security and hope for women and children.
Tickets are $8 and available at the door. For more information, visit www.ywcacassclay.org.