Victim, suspect identified in possible Wadena homicide

Antonio St. Marie who is being held in custody at this time is identified as the suspect in this case.

This is an on-going investigation and will be updated as more information is released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WADENA, Minn. – Law enforcement officials were nvestigating a possible homicide in this northwest Minnesota town on Monday, Nov. 7.

About 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning an adult male with a gun on the 300 block of Bryant Avenue Southwest, where, according to reports, a deceased female was found inside a residence.

The male was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle he was driving westbound on Highway 29, according to officials, who said officers pursued the suspect, who later crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Highway 29 and Otter Tail County Road 75.