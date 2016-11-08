Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Check out The Forum's voter guide to compare candidates and prepare your ballot

    Victim, suspect identified in possible Wadena homicide

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:30 a.m.

    UPDATE:

    Names have been released after the shooting of one woman in a Wadena home on Monday afternoon.

    The female found dead in the home has been identified as Maragaret St. Marie, 27, of Wadena, MN. 

    Antonio St. Marie who is being held in custody at this time is identified as the suspect in this case.

    This is an on-going investigation and will be updated as more information is released.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    WADENA, Minn. – Law enforcement officials were nvestigating a possible homicide in this northwest Minnesota town on Monday, Nov. 7.

    About 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning an adult male with a gun on the 300 block of Bryant Avenue Southwest, where, according to reports, a deceased female was found inside a residence.

    The male was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle he was driving westbound on Highway 29, according to officials, who said officers pursued the suspect, who later crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Highway 29 and Otter Tail County Road 75.

     MORE FROM INFORUM:
    Explore related topics:NewsnewsHomicideCrimewadena
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness