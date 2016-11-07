Wadena Police Department investigating possible homicide

When an officer responded to the location, an adult male was seen fleeing the residence, which resulted in the pursuit of the suspect in this vehicle driving west on ST Hwy 29.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into another vehicle just past the intersection of ST Hwy 29 and Otter Tail County Road 75.

At the Bryant Ave. home officers located a deceased female inside.

The suspect in the possible homicide is currently in custody.

Names of the suspect nor victim are available for release yet.

The Wadena Police Department is being assisted with the investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota BCA, ant the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

This is a current on-going investigation; more information will be released once it becomes available.

