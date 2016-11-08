Cass County starts process to fire county administrator

As part of the process, he was immediately suspended from his duties with full pay.

Berndt, who was at the board meeting, said little through the parts of the discussion open to the public and quickly left the meeting after it ended.

Attempts to reach Berndt by telephone were unsuccessful and a voicemail left on his office telephone wasn't returned.

Berndt is accused of acting improperly on Aug. 18 while at Chicago O'Hare International Airport while on county business.

The nature of the incident was not discussed in detail at the meeting.

"Keith Berndt's behavior during the referenced incident ... does not reflect the behavior expected of a Cass County employee" pursuant to the employee handbook, said board Vice Chairman Chad Peterson.

"The Cass County Board of Commissioners proposes to permanently remove Keith Berndt" from employment with the county and he will receive due process, according to the Home Rule Charter, Peterson said.

Berndt, who helped lead Cass County through several high-profile flood fights and is considered one of the foremost experts on the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion project, will have five days to respond to the decision in writing and request a hearing if he wishes, County Attorney Birch Burdick said.

If Berndt requests a hearing, it must be held no sooner than 10 days, or later than 15 days, Burdick said.

Once the hearing is held, the County Commission can hold another meeting to decide whether to end Berndt's employment with the county, Burdick said.

Throughout the process, Berndt will receive his full salary.

As part of Monday's action, the board voted unanimously to go into executive session for about 13 minutes to discuss medical aspects of the case, requiring members of the public and the press to leave the commission room during that time.

Berndt was asked if he cared to discuss that part of the case publicly, but said he preferred that those issues be discussed in executive session.

After the executive session, Commissioner Arland Rasmussen proposed that Berndt be suspended for 15 days without pay for his actions. The motion died for lack of a second.

Peterson then made the motion to begin the process to fire Berndt.

Commissioner Ken Pawluk, who was the lone dissenting vote over starting the termination process, said he didn't agree with the move.

"I believe if you have somebody who has a problem, and they make a step to resolve that problem ... I just would feel real bad about about" taking termination steps, Pawluk said.

But Peterson said Berndt's latest issue was not an isolated problem.

"I take no joy in this. If this is one incident, two incidences, three incidences, I'm with ya," Peterson said. "You (Pawluk) were the chair last time something similar to this happened, I was vice chair, so we're privy to everything in this report up until now. He is the leader of leaders. ... And the leader of leaders must conduct himself accordingly. That's the problem. Again, once or twice, sir, I agree with you wholeheartedly. This is more than once or twice."

Chairwoman Mary Scherling called it "a very, very difficult situation."

"I have been very methodical in my evaluation" and on how to proceed in a fair way, Scherling said.

"I've never been in a situation like this before and I hope to never be in another one," she said. "This has affected staff. It's affected the function of the department, of the county. I think it's important that we move forward. There's a lot of important things happening right now. It's just very, very unfortunate."

Scherling said she agrees that people should be given chances, "but I think the chances have been given."

Then Berndt piped in.

"I certainly would respect any decision the commission would make," he said.

Berndt said he was "a little bit disappointed" with Scherling's use of comments "because I thought we had an understanding."

Berndt said he "willingly and seriously" did certain things he thought would help "to retain my employment status."

Scherling responded: "I can certainly assure you, Keith, I certainly supported the steps you've taken since this incident happened, but it doesn't erase the situation."

After the meeting, Scherling said she was unsure of the number of incidents Berndt has been involved in that tipped the county board toward deciding to start the process to fire him.

"Off the top of my head, I really can't say," Scherling said.

The last incident was the trip in Chicago, "as far as I know," she said.

Forum reporter Dave Olson called Berndt after the alleged Aug. 18 incident after receiving a tip. He asked Berndt if he had some kind of a problem while on a United Airlines flight.

Berndt told Olson that was not escorted off the flight, and initially claimed "there was no incident."

He also would not say if he had been told to leave a flight.

"I chose to. I was very offended by the way a flight attendant treated me ... so I left the plane," Berndt told Olson. "This is tabloid stuff. This isn't news."

Berndt also declined to comment on whether the alleged incident made it more difficult to return to Fargo.

"This is nonsense. I just don't really want to talk about it," Berndt said at the time.

In September 2014, Berndt was found not guilty in Clay County District Court of two fifth-degree misdemeanor charges of domestic assault against a 13-year-old boy.

Berndt had been accused of assaulting his girlfriend's son after a Super Bowl party at the girlfriend's Moorhead home in February.

The boy, who was 14 by the time of the trial, testified that Berndt dropped 40-pound weights on his chest and blackened his eye following a dispute over the boy's defiant behavior toward his mother.

Berndt was also cited with drunken driving by the Otter Tail County (Minn.) Sheriff's Office on Sept. 3, 2011, near his family's lake cabin in Clitherall. His blood-alcohol concentration according to a preliminary breath test was 0.133 percent, court records show.

Berndt pleaded guilty to one county of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in late December 2011, according to Assistant Otter Tail County Attorney Heather Brandborg. He agreed to a suspended 90-day jail sentence and $585 in fines and fees.