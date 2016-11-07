Commission approves more glass for new Fargo City Hall

Four of the five commissioners as well as Mayor Tim Mahoney were in favor of the change, made official at the meeting Monday, Nov. 7. But Commissioner Tony Gehrig, the only member to vote against the additional spending, said the group was "misguided" for putting more money into the project.

"We're making minor changes in order to make it iconic [and] that should not be our goal," Gehrig said. "This building was a compromise. We went back to the drawing board for a reason."

The first design featured floor-to-ceiling windows, which were found too expensive and brought the building's final price tag up to $30 million. The second design with smaller, mosaic-like windows was more affordable, taking $8 million off construction costs, but reactions from the public and some commissioners were that it lacked natural light.

Architect Terry Stroh was weary of a second re-design considering construction is already underway.

"There are two main concerns I had, mechanically and structurally," Stroh told the commission Monday night. "We didn't want to have to redesign the whole building."

Ultimately, Stroh said they didn't have to completely overhaul the design in place and with this third design featuring more windows, natural sunlight increases by 40 percent. He added that the mechanical engineer feels the building can still adequately handle any additional wind or heat loss with the use of high-performance glass.

Construction of the new city hall is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2018.