To City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn, there's something wrong with that.

"We have the fox guarding the hen house. LSS determines the number of refugees and the more refugees they get the more money they make," he told the commission Monday, Nov. 7, after reviewing an audit of the agency.

For the past three weeks, Piepkorn has complained about local governments having no say in how refugees are resettled and yet are left paying for services to help the new residents. He'd asked city staff to investigate how much local governments were paid but criticized the figures produced as biased.

On Monday, Commissioner John Strand suggested Piepkorn's argument was misleading because he didn't identify the source of the $4 million. "It's federal money. It's not a local cost."

An LSS official was not present at the meeting to defend the agency. But Kathy Coyle, who volunteers with an LSS program, was.

RELATED:

She told Piepkorn she was not happy with his attacks on the integrity of LSS-ND CEO Jessica Thomasson and the city's community development administrator, Dan Mahli, who investigated how much local governments spent on refugees.

"Both have been maligned through some comments in recent weeks—makes it sound like they might be bilking the public," Coyle said. "I want you to know that these people are high in their ethics, their intellect and dedicated to their community."

She also criticized Piepkorn for "stirring the pot." She said instead of fearing and hating refugees, Americans should treat them with compassion.

Piepkorn's argument, while veering off his earlier complaint about unfunded mandates, reflects a common attack on the so called Wilson-Fish program, named after the two members of Congress who sponsored a bill that led to its creation. In most states, it's state government that is responsible for refugee resettlement with help from the federal government. Some states, like Minnesota, retain control but asks nonprofit groups to take over resettlement.

RELATED:

Under Wilson-Fish, states give up control and have the federal government work directly with nonprofit groups on resettlement, providing them with reimbursements. North Dakota gave up control in 2010. Lutheran Social Services took over resettlement the following year.

Piepkorn suggested state lawmakers would take up the issue at their upcoming session starting in January, taking the issue out of the city's hands.

Commissioner Tony Grindberg, a former state senator, said he's not sure the refugee issue can be addressed at the state level because it's the federal government that decides how many refugees to bring into the United States.