Downtown's Second Street North to reopen before Thanksgiving

A key north-south corridor linking north Fargo to downtown and Main Avenue, sections of the street have been closed for about a year for construction of the downtown floodwall.

City Engineer April Walker said she expects all segments north of First Avenue North will reopen the week of Nov. 23, including the northern railroad underpass. She said she hopes the segment connecting First to Main will reopen that week as well but the construction firm is not as certain it can make that deadline.

Street paving has been completed in all segments but workers are still finishing sidewalks. Industrial Builders is responsible for segments north of First Avenue and Robert Gibb for the segment to the south. Gibb is expected to be penalized for missing deadlines.

Third Street North, which goes by City Hall and the library, won't reopen anytime soon. Contractors need it closed during construction of the new city hall building.

Commuters in a few other parts of the city can also look forward to their streets reopening as workers take advantage of the warm weather.

The intersection of Broadway and 25th Avenue North, which was supposed to reopen weeks earlier, will finally reopen Friday, according to Walker. Master Construction had to wait for utility lines to be moved.

A segment of 28th Street North in the Madison Park neighborhood is expected to reopen soon. Walker said it's just awaiting a layer of asphalt to be laid this week.