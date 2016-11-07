James Patrick Whalen, 41, has a jury trial scheduled in Polk County District Court beginning Jan. 17 on a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, a felony.

He will have a pre-trial conference Dec. 30. An omnibus hearing scheduled for Tuesday has been waived.

If convicted, Whalen could face up to 15 years in prison in Minnesota.

Whalen, a former teacher at Grand Forks Central High School, is scheduled to have a jury trial in Grand Forks on four felony sex charges in a related case on Jan. 24. He will have a final dispositional conference in North Dakota on Dec. 8.

On March 2, Whalen was charged in North Dakota with one Class B felony count that accuses him of engaging in a sexual act with a minor student in rooms at Central High, while a Class C felony accuses him of having sex with her at his Grand Forks home. Interviews with Whalen and the victim also indicate there were other encounters in Whalen's Ford Expedition—in which Whalen kept pillows and blankets—on rural roads in Grand Forks and Polk counties, including near Kellys Slough and the English Coulee, according to court records. After receiving a complaint from the alleged victim's guardian, police searched Whalen's vehicle and iPhone, court records show. Whalen sent the student a series of text messages "that were inappropriate and sexual in nature," investigators said in court documents.

Whalen resigned March 1 as a teacher from Grand Forks Public Schools. On March 22, he was charged again in North Dakota with sexual assault and an additional corruption of a minor count, both Class C felonies, in a separate but related case. A Grand Forks Police detective advised a Grand Forks Sheriff's Department investigator "there may have been criminal behaviors that occurred in Grand Forks County outside (police) jurisdiction," leading to these additional charges, according to a court document.

Authorities in Minnesota charged Whalen with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in July after Grand Forks investigators told the Polk County Sheriff's Office some of the alleged sexual acts took place there.