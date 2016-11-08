Voters without an official ID, such as a driver's license or state ID card, can still vote by giving a sworn statement, or affidavit, at the polls. The affidavit option was enabled by a recent federal court ruling in a case challenging North Dakota's voter identification law.

Buckhouse said poll workers have been making the affidavit option available to voters. She said that the outdated signs were an oversight on her part and that she planned to have them all revised soon.

"Hopefully before too long, we'll get that corrected," she said mid-morning Tuesday.

So far, voter turnout has been heavy across Cass County.

The polls opened at 7 a.m., and Buckhouse said 13,347 residents had cast ballots as of 10:15 a.m. The county has a population of about 172,000.

"It's been very busy at the polls," she said.

Buckhouse said some polling sites were having problems with ballot scanners. "Our equipment is getting dated, but you work with what you have," she said.

Backup scanners were available, and the scanner issues had not caused delays or kept anyone from voting, she said.