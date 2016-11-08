NY police charge woman with murder in subway train death

Melanie Liverpool, 30, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Authorities said she was arrested on Monday after witnesses told police she pushed 49-year-old Connie Watton in front of a train at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan. Both women are from the borough of Queens, the New York City Police Department said.

Police said they do not believe the women knew each other.

Last year, a Queens woman was sentenced to 24 years in prison for pushing a man to his death in front of an oncoming train in 2012.