Bike rider, 12, struck by vehicle in Grand Forks

Paramedics took the victim to the emergency room at Altru Hospital for unknown injuries.

Police responded to the crash at approximately 7:46 a.m. Grand Forks resident Julie Sorteberg, the driver of the car, said she did not see the boy in the intersection, according to the release. Lt. William Macki said Sorteberg has not yet been cited, as the police are still working to determine whether she was in violation of any laws when the crash occurred.

The Grand Forks Police Department asks for "drivers to be constantly aware of their surroundings while on the road." Macki urged pedestrians and cyclists to ensure they are seen by oncoming drivers before crossing roads.