    Trump on accepting election results: 'We're going to see how things play out'

    By Reuters Media Today at 1:51 p.m.
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waits for his wife Melania Trump after they voted at PS 59 in New York Nov. 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

    WASHINGTON -- Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would have to "see how things play out" before accepting the results of Election Day, pointing to possible irregularities as he once again warned of a rigged system.

    "We're going to see how things play out today. Hopefully they'll play out well and hopefully we won't have to worry about it, meaning hopefully we'll win," Trump said in a telephone interview on Fox News. "I want to see everything honest."

