The Cass County Sheriff’s Office produced the report at the request of County Commission Chairwoman Mary Scherling. She asked the sheriff’s office to look into a business trip Berndt took to Chicago in August.

An incident during that trip was apparently one of the factors that led commissioners to vote 4-1 Monday night, Nov. 7, to begin termination proceedings against Berndt, who was suspended with pay while the process plays out.

The report released Tuesday states that Berndt boarded a United Airlines flight on Aug. 18 to travel from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Fargo when he became involved in a confrontation with a flight attendant before takeoff.

According to a summary of the report prepared by Sgt. Dewey Nitschke of the sheriff office’s office of professional standards:

When Berndt was first asked about the incident, Berndt told Nitschke that a flight attendant had danced and gyrated down the aisle of the aircraft. Berndt said he told the attendant that he did not appreciate the behavior.

Berndt said he was subsequently asked to leave the plane.

Nitschke said in the report summary that talked with the flight attendant, who stated that Berndt was intoxicated when he approached him while he was performing a pre-flight safety talk. Berndt denies that he was intoxicated.

The flight attendant said Berndt told him he sounded terrible and then refused to return to his seat when asked to do so.

The flight attendant said he felt intimidated by the way Berndt kept approaching him. The attendant also said that after Berndt eventually returned to his seat, he approached Berndt to make sure the situation had been resolved.

The attendant told Nitschke that’s when Berndt began to address him in a loud voice. The attendant said as he walked away from Berndt, he heard Berndt refer to him using an expletive more than once and in a loud voice.

The attendant said he felt the situation was escalating and in consultation with the flight’s captain it was decided that Berndt would be asked to leave the plane.

The report summary said Berndt left the aircraft and rescheduled a flight for the following morning.

Berndt flew back to Fargo on Aug. 19 with no issues, the report said.

Berndt was at Monday’s commission meeting where steps were begun to terminate him from his job, which pays $136,621 annually.

He said little during a discussion that was open to the public and quickly left the meeting after it ended.

During the meeting, board Vice Chairman Chad Peterson referenced Berndt’s behavior during the airport incident, stating it did “not reflect the behavior expected of a Cass County employee” pursuant to the employee handbook.

Berndt has five days to respond in writing to the board’s decision and request a hearing, according to Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick.

If a hearing is requested, it must be held no sooner than 10 days, or later than 15 days, Burdick said.

Once the hearing is held, the County Commission can hold another meeting to decide whether to end Berndt’s employment with the county.

Berndt will receive his full salary during the interim.

In September 2014, Berndt was found not guilty in Clay County District Court of two fifth-degree misdemeanor charges of domestic assault against a 13-year-old boy.

Berndt was accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s son after a Super Bowl party at the girlfriend’s Moorhead home in February.

The boy, who was 14 by the time of the trial, testified that Berndt dropped 40-pound weights on his chest and blackened his eye following a dispute over the boy’s defiant behavior toward his mother.

In September 2011, Berndt was cited with drunken driving by the Otter Tail County (Minn.) Sheriff’s Office near his family’s lake cabin in Clitherall. His blood-alcohol concentration according to a preliminary breath test was 0.133 percent, court records show.

Berndt pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in late December 2011, according to Assistant Otter Tail County Attorney Heather Brandborg. He agreed to a suspended 90-day jail sentence, and $585 in fines and fees.

The sheriff’s office report released Tuesday includes a written statement that Berndt provided.

In the statement, which is dated Sept. 21, 2016, Berndt denies using profanity in his interaction with the flight attendendant and that he was intoxicated.

He added, however, that he was scheduled to attend four to six weeks of inpatient alcohol and mental health treatment starting Sept. 22.

“I intend to take it serious and work hard to make positive changes,” Berndt wrote.

Berndt also addressed what he described as a “hearsay” incident from fall 2014, when information was provided to a county commissioner that Berndt was intoxicated and exhibited offensive behavior in a bar in Bismarck.

Berndt said he completed an intensive outpatient alcohol treatment program following that report.

He said he also completed a 40-hour training program after pleading guilty to the DUI in 2011.

“I have no excuse for that bad choice. … My driving record has been flawless since that time,” Berndt said, referring to the DUI.

Berndt could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.