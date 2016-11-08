Man sentenced to 5 years for drive-by shooting in Fargo

Patrick O. Watson, 43, pleaded guilty in Cass County District Court to reckless endangerment stemming from the incident at 908 12th St. N.

According to court documents, the incident involved a minivan that drove by the home. Shots were fired from the vehicle toward a man sitting on the home's front steps.

No one was hurt.

After Watson pleaded guilty to the reckless endangerment charge, a charge of aggravated assault was dismissed.

Watson was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for having served 194 days.

In August, Watson collapsed during a court appearance and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Prior to collapsing, Watson unsuccessfully pleaded to have his bail reduced so he could leave jail and help his homeless family.

He said during the hearing that he had traveled from Florida to Fargo for work, not to commit wrongdoing.

"I didn't come 2,500 miles to do a crime. I would never do something so asinine," Watson said during the hearing last summer.