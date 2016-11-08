Cause of Clay inmate's death awaits test results

Bergquist said a preliminary autopsy has been completed on 19-year-old Abby Lee Rudolph of Fargo. But the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office in St. Paul is waiting on toxicology results.

"There is nothing new," Bergquist said. "They did the autopsy and they're waiting for all of the results, so that could take a month."

Rudolph, who was being held on drug-related charges, had a medical emergency at the Clay County Jail on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3, and later died.

Bergquist said the jail called an ambulance and that Rudolph was still alive when she left the jail.