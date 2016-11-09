Jury duty scam resurfaces in ND

In this scam, the scam artist calls pretending to be a law enforcement officer, claims the resident has missed jury duty, and threatens to have the person arrested unless they pay a fine immediately.

In some variations of the scam, the supposed officer instructs the consumer to buy prepaid cash cards or gift cards and then read off the numbers from the back of those cards. In other variations, the scam artists offer a "discount" on the supposed fine if the consumer sends cash via overnight delivery.

Stenehjem reminds residents:

• No court will ever make calls threatening to arrest someone for having missed jury duty.

• No legitimate government official or law enforcement officer will ever demand that you mail cash, wire money, or buy prepaid cards to pay fines and fees.

There is no need to report having received one of these calls.