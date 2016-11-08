"This race is obviously incredibly close and has come down to every last vote," Sinner said in a released statement late Tuesday night. "For this reason, I will be asking for a recount in the District 46 state Senate race."

The Roers-Sinner battle was a rematch that Sinner won in 2012. Roers was hesitant to comment too much with 54 percent of the vote after three of three precincts were reported since he was declared the winner four years ago. But absentee and early voter ballots that came in later in the night flipped the race to Sinner. Roers’ top goals are to balance the state’s budget, expand property tax relief and the diversification of the economy.

“I don’t know if one stood out more,” Roers said of the issues. “Everybody talks about reducing taxes. Beyond that was education and the diversion and we spent a lot of time talking about the importance of the diversion. I would say we did well with our ground game, I think we hit the streets hard. We canvassed the whole district two different times top to bottom.”

It was an election to remember for the Roers family. Not only did Jim Roers apparently unseat Sinner, his daughter claimed one of the district’s two House of Representative spots. Shannon Roers Jones was the top vote getter in the four-person race with veteran incumbent Jim Kasper, a House member since 2001, taking second for the other seat.

“We were really pleased, Shannon did a great job,” Jim Roers said. “She came across as a knowledgeable, smart young woman and the voters really liked her. I’m excited she got the most votes of all, that’s fabulous.”

Roers Jones’ 3,721 votes was tops in the House race with Kasper accumulating 3,353. Democrats Kirsten Diederich and Dan Fisher had 3,126 and 2,787 votes respectively. Sinner ran on a platform of ensuring the approval of the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion, honoring the state’s commitment to tax relief, providing affordable day care and provide affordable services to vulnerable citizens.

Kasper said his race was more than just issues. He said it got personal. He said state Democrats made him the No. 1 target to remove from office, citing 14 postcards mailed to District 46 residents criticizing his candidacy. He responded with eight postcards, he said. “They distorted my record, lied about my record and tried to paint me somebody I’m not,” Kasper said. “I thank the Lord the people of District 46 looked at my voting record and it looks to me like they refuted the squirly attacks by the Democrats.”