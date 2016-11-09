With all 30 precincts reporting, Valan and Bjorklund each had 13.2 percent of the vote, while Steffes garnered 12 percent of the ballots cast.

The fight for the fourth seat was close between Burgard and David Marquardt, and the result wasn't certain until just after midnight. Burgard took the final seat with 10.4 percent of the ballots cast. Marquardt fell short with 10.1 percent.

Eleven people were seeking the four seats up for election.

Steffes and Valan were the only incumbents seeking four-year-terms. The other two four-year seats are held by Lisa Erickson and Cindy Fagerlie, who did not seek re-election.

Among the remaining candidates:

Keith Vogt had 8.5 percent of the vote; Bert Chamberlain, 8.1 percent; Tina Walker, 7.4 percent; Cherie Clark, 7.1 percent; Scott Kostohryz, 5 percent; and Ruel Johnson, 4.6 percent, according to results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State's web site.

"It's been an honor to serve," said Valan, a pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church in Fargo. "I'm very pleased with the number of folks who decided to run. All well-informed and wonderful citizens.

"I'm also thankful that the voters" extended our operating levy, Valan said.

Steffes, a Cass County deputy sheriff, was sitting in a hunting shack in Blackduck Tuesday night.

"It's a privilege and honor to be part of the School Board. It's enjoyable. I enjoy doing it every single day," Steffes said.

"I just want to get the security up and running in the existing high school and we need to look at what we're going to do with the old high school," Steffes said.

"I'm pretty excited about it and very honored to serve," said Bjorklund, who is a photographer and a nurse. "I just look forward to continuing the excellence and growth the district has had."

Burgard, 45, is director of oncology research at Sanford Health. She supports free pre-kindergarten classes to prepare youngsters for kindergarten.

Marquardt, 41, is a teacher and coach in the Fargo School District. He also said he supported free pre-kindergarten.

The School Board is made up of seven residents of Independent School District 152.

Board members are paid $800 per month.

Newly elected board members will take their oath of office at the first board meeting in January.