MN legislative Dems Lien, Marquart, Eken win re-election

With all but two of the 99 precincts reporting as of 2:20 a.m., Kent Eken, of Twin Valley, was at 55 percent and up by nearly 4,000 votes over James Leiman for the senate seat in District 4, which includes all of Clay and Norman counties as well as Detroit Lakes.

Eken, 52, won his second four-year senate term, though he’s served in seven legislative sessions since first being elected to the Minnesota House in 2003. His GOP challenger, Leiman, is a 34-year-old from Ada who is the city administrator there.

In House District 4A, which covers Moorhead and the immediate surrounding area, Ben Lien, 33, of Moorhead, took 62 percent of votes to challenger Jordan Idso's 38 percent, with all 17 precincts reporting unofficial results.

"I’m feeling good about it,” Lien said earlier in the night, when early returns had him up by a similar percentage. He said he was most looking forward to helping businesses fill jobs and helping students with the cost of education.

Lien was first elected to District 4A in 2012. Idso, 21, is a Moorhead resident studying economics at North Dakota State University.

In the House District 4B race, Paul Marquart, the deputy minority leader for Democrats in the legislative session earlier this year, held off a challenge from Becker County commissioner Ben Grimsley, 29, of Detroit Lakes.

With 80 of the district's 82 precincts reporting, Marquart had 54 percent of votes to Grimsley's 46 percent. Marquart was up by more than 1,500 votes.

Marquart, 59, of Dilworth, has served in the Minnesota House of Representatives since 2001.

Two of the three races were marked by heavy negative campaign spending. Both the senate race and the District 4B race drew large amounts of outside spending, largely on negative mailer ads: more than $250,000 in the senate race and more than $200,000 in the 4B contest.