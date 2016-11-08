North Dakotans support medical pot measure in early returns

Shortly after 9:40 p.m., 64 percent of voters were in favor of Measure 5, with 261 of 432 precincts reporting results, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

If approved, the proposed law would let qualifying patients possess up to 3 ounces of medical marijuana for treatment of about a dozen conditions, including multiple sclerosis, cancer, epilepsy, AIDS, glaucoma, post-traumatic stress disorder and intractable pain, while allowing the state Health Department to add more.

Medical marijuana would be permitted in a smokable form, an aspect of the measure that concerns opponents like West Fargo Police Chief Mike Reitan, who’s said he fears medical pot could end up in the hands of recreational users. Ray Morgan of Fargo, chairman of the measure’s sponsoring committee, has said this shouldn’t be an issue given the proposed regulations.

Under the law, the Health Department would issue ID cards for patients and regulate state-licensed dispensaries. People living more than 40 miles from the nearest dispensary could grow up to eight marijuana plants in an enclosed, locked facility after notifying law enforcement.

In a memo this summer, the Health Department estimated the measure would require adding 32 full-time employees and cost $8.7 million to administer in the first biennium, including $1.4 million in one-time costs. Morgan has dismissed the memo as fearmongering, adding that other states have enacted similar laws for less money.

Twenty-five states, including Minnesota and Montana, allow medical marijuana, though it remains illegal under federal law. If North Dakota’s measure passes, government agencies will have 30 days to set up rules and procedures.