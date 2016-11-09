Moorhead voters approve school operating levy

With all 30 precincts reporting, 64 percent of voters favored the levy and 36 percent were against it.

The $223.66 per-pupil levy will last 10 years, starting with the 2018-19 school year.

"I'm very happy. I think it's good for our district and for our students," said Superintendent Lynne Kovash. "I'm very happy to see it pass so we can continue our programs, (maintain) class sizes, and the work that we're doing."

Kovash said levy revenues are used to keep the technology used by the district up-to-date and to add Chinese language instruction.

The total operating levy is $947.66, of which $724 is School Board-approved. The levy raises about $1.5 million annually.

The average home in the district will see zero tax impact with renewal of the operating levy, Assistant Superintendent Brandon Lunak said.

For homes, homesteads, apartments and commercial-industrial properties with taxable market values of up to $200,000, continuing the levy will mean no change on property taxes.

For properties with taxable market values of $250,000 to $1 million, the net change in property taxes would be $1 to $4 per year.