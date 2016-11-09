With all precincts reporting unofficial results, 66 percent of votes were in favor of the tax to 34 percent against.

The vote on the sales tax wasn’t serving as a referendum on the construction of the new jail, as county officials said the project would move forward regardless.

If the sales tax vote had failed, county commissioners had said they’d push through a property tax increase. It required a simple majority to pass.

The Clay County Jail is the oldest in Minnesota, and state regulators have mandates some upgrade, county officials said.

No known organized efforts formed in opposition to the vote, but several community groups -- including business leaders in Moorhead -- supported the sales tax increase.

Clay County does not currently have a sales tax. Minnesota levies a 6.875 percent state sales tax. An extra half-cent would bring the total to 7.375 percent. Sales tax is 7.5 percent in Fargo and West Fargo.

The state Department of Revenue has estimated the tax, which could last up to 20 years, will raise $1.6 million to $1.7 million per year, 20 to 25 percent from people living outside of Clay County.

The tax would not apply to clothing, groceries or vehicles.

The Clay County Jail, which opened in 1966, holds 66 inmates. The nearby annex holds 30 minimum-security inmates. Construction of the $32 million jail just west of the courthouse and social services building in north Moorhead starts this spring and will take about 18 months.

A $16 million law enforcement center would be built north of the courthouse. The county has already spent about $3 million on buyouts and demolition to clear the way for that facility.