The race remained too close to call, with McCrory up 49 percent to Democrat Roy Cooper's 48 percent after 94 percent of precincts had reported, according to unofficial election results from the state.

The outcome of the gubernatorial votes across the country were not expected to dramatically alter the 31-18 advantage Republicans have over Democrats in the states' executive offices. Alaska has an independent governor.

The highest-profile contest pitted McCrory against Cooper, the state's attorney general, who criticized the incumbent for signing a law in March that restricts bathroom rights for transgender people and limits non-discrimination protections for gays and lesbians.

The economic backlash from that law dogged McCrory for the final months of the race, but supporters applauded him for not backing down.

"He stood his ground," said Dewey Widener, a 62-year-old retiree in Winston-Salem. "I think he's dead right."

Political experts said McCrory's re-election bid appeared to have benefited from his administration's response to record flooding in North Carolina after Hurricane Matthew last month.

Most of the other toss-up races were Democratic-held open seats that experts said could lead to some surprises.

Republicans appeared poised to pick up a seat in Vermont, despite the state voting overwhelmingly for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential race. Early results showed Republican Lieutenant Governor Phil Scott leading Democrat Sue Minter, a former state transportation secretary.

In West Virginia, where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump won by a landslide, billionaire Democratic businessman Jim Justice beat Republican state Senate President Bill Cole.

Republicans successfully defended the governorship in Indiana for a fourth straight term. Lieutenant Governor Eric Holcomb, who had trailed slightly in polls, won the race left open after Trump tapped Governor Mike Pence as his vice presidential running mate.

Republicans also celebrated in Kentucky, where they gained a majority in the state House of Representatives, the last Democratic-held chamber in the South. The takeover ended 95 years of a Democratic majority in that chamber.

Indiana

West Virginia

Utah

Incumbent Governor Gary Herbert, a Republican, won his re-election race against Democrat Mike Weinholtz, a healthcare executive. Herbert, who took office in 2009 after his predecessor, Jon Huntsman, resigned, won a second full term.

North Dakota

Republican Doug Burgum, a former Microsoft Corp executive, defeated Democratic State Representative Marvin Nelson in the solidly Republican state. Governor Jack Dalrymple, a Republican who was eligible to run for re-election in 2016, declined to seek another term.

Delaware

Democrat John Carney, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, beat Republican Colin Bonini, a state senator. Democratic Governor Jack Markell was prohibited by term limits from running for re-election to the position he has held since 2009.

North Carolina

Missouri

In one of the year's closest gubernatorial races, opinion polls put Republican former Navy SEAL Eric Greitens in a dead heat with Democrat Chris Koster, the state's attorney general. They are bidding to succeed Governor Jay Nixon, a Democrat who has served the maximum two terms in office. The race remained too close for networks to call on Tuesday evening.

Montana

Democratic Governor Steve Bullock is battling Republican tech entrepreneur Greg Gianforte to keep his seat. The race remained too close for networks to call on Tuesday evening.

New Hampshire

Democrat Colin Van Ostern is running against Republican Chris Sununu. Both are members of the state's Executive Council, which helps to administer state government, and are seeking to succeed Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan, who is running for the U.S. Senate. The term is two years. The race remained too close for networks to call on Tuesday evening.

Vermont

Republican Lieutenant Governor Phil Scott and Democrat Sue Minter, a former state transportation secretary, are vying to succeed retiring Governor Peter Shumlin, a Democrat. The term is two years. The race remained too close for networks to call on Tuesday evening.

Oregon

Democratic Governor Kate Brown faces a challenge from Republican Bud Pierce, an oncologist. Brown was sworn in last year after her predecessor, John Kitzhaber, resigned in scandal. The election is for the final two years of Kitzhaber's term. The race remained too close for networks to call on Tuesday evening.

Washington

Democratic Governor Jay Inslee faces a challenge from Republican Bill Bryant, a businessman and former commissioner of the Port of Seattle. Polls were due to close at 10 p.m.