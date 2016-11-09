Earning seats on the board were newcomer Lindsey Leach of Glyndon with 16.3 percent of the vote, newcomer Amy Johnson of Glyndon with 15.8 percent, incumbent board Vice Chairwoman Sandy Hawk of Dilworth with 10.8 percent and newcomer Rollie Greuel of Glyndon with 10.5 percent.

William Davis received 10 percent of the vote, incumbent Jerry Anderson of Dilworth 9.6 percent, incumbent Jeremy Bladow of Dilworth 9.3 percent, incumbent Cheryl Stetz of Dilworth 9 percent and Kurt Schlichting of Dilworth 8.5 percent.

Interest has increased in school district matters as the community continues to grow and district lines shifted in July. D-G-F gained land on the east side of Dilworth while the Moorhead School District gained land south of Interstate-94, including the Moorhead Airport. No students were forced to switch schools due to the change.

After a $31 million referendum failed last year that would have resulted in new and improved school facilities, board members will continue to address the needs of the burgeoning district. The bond proposal included plans for a new early childhood center, improvements to the elementary, middle and high schools, as well as the relocation of baseball fields.

All four incumbents filed to run for re-election.

Newly elected members officially take their posts Jan. 1, but are given their oath of office at the first board meeting in January. Board members are also encouraged to attend training sessions in December offered by the Minnesota School Board Association.

Board members are paid $50 for each full board and committee meeting. Extended meetings draw a larger stipend.

Board officers are also paid a stipend for fulfilling extra duties.