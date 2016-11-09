Pickup rolls over on southbound ramp entering I-29 in Fargo

Search
    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:53 a.m.
    A pickup rolled over as it was taking the southbound ramp entering Interstate 29 at Main Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Fargo. Dave Olson / The Forum2 / 2

    FARGO – Emergency workers responded about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, to a report of an overturned pickup at the intersection of Interstate 29 and Main Avenue.

    A pickup pulling a trailer was taking the southbound ramp onto I-29 when the it overturned onto its side, according to reports.

    No injuries were reported and only the one vehicle was involved. Authorities temporarily closed ramp as emergency workers righted the truck.

    The state Highway Patrol is investigating.

