Pickup rolls over on southbound ramp entering I-29 in Fargo
FARGO – Emergency workers responded about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, to a report of an overturned pickup at the intersection of Interstate 29 and Main Avenue.
A pickup pulling a trailer was taking the southbound ramp onto I-29 when the it overturned onto its side, according to reports.
No injuries were reported and only the one vehicle was involved. Authorities temporarily closed ramp as emergency workers righted the truck.
The state Highway Patrol is investigating.