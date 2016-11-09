Search
    Minn. seat belt enforcement yields 4,351 citations

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:24 p.m.

    ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement throughout Minnesota issued 4,351 citations for not buckling up during a recent seat belt enforcement campaign, almost 1,200 fewer than a year ago, the state Department of Public Safety said.

    Deputies, police officers and state troopers from 312 agencies also issued 166 child seat citations, 38 more than last year’s campaign.

    During the two-week extra enforcement period that ended at the end of October, 28 people were killed in traffic accidents -- including 19 in vehicles -- across the state. Of those, the department said, nine were not wearing seat belts.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
