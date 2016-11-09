Detroit Lakes man arrested after Otter Tail County chase

The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the Clay County Sheriff's Office alerted Otter Tail County authorities that a man wanted for burglary and domestic assault might be in the Vergas area.

An Otter Tail County deputy spotted a car matching the suspect's vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled and a chase ensued that at times reached 70 mph on gravel roads.

After the vehicle was eventually stopped, the suspect pulled a knife and pointed it at officers.

A Taser was used to subdue the man identified in the sheriff's office report as Kevin Towey, 34, and he was taken to the Otter Tail County Jail. Towey is being held pending possible charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, obstructing the legal process and second-DWI test refusal, according to the sheriff's office report.