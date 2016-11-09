West Fargo meetings slated on Sheyenne work

City officials and the state Department of Transportation have scheduled two public meetings about the project, now slated to begin its first phase in 2018. The first meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at City Hall, 800 4th Ave. E. A second meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church, 3745 Sheyenne St.

The project is expected to be completed in phases.

If residents are unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Dec. 2 to: Travis Wieber, KLJ Project Manager, 3203 32nd Ave. S., Suite 201, Fargo, ND 58103; or email travis.wieber@kljeng.com with the subject heading "Public Input Meeting."