West Fargo VFW to host Veterans Day program

The event, which is open to the public of all ages, will start with a flag-raising ceremony at 10:45 a.m. in front of the VFW, followed by a program inside on the upper level. The West Fargo High School band will perform and there will be a 21-gun salute by the VFW Honor Guard.

Guest speaker for the program will be Dr. John W. Jones, staff otolarynologist at the Fargo VA Medical Center for the past eight years.

A stew dinner will be served at the VFW from 4 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. performance by the Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band.