Moderate-risk sex offender living in Chaffee

Fortner was born in 1988, according to a release from the sheriff's office. He is registered as a moderate offender.

Fortner was convicted in August 2015 in Grant County (Minn.) District Court of criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 90 days, and 15 years of supervised probation. He was also convicted in October 2015 in Cass County District Court of corruption/solicitation of a minor and sentenced to one year in prison and three years of supervised probation concurrent with the Minnesota sentence.