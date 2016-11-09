Emergency crews responded about 4:40 p.m. to 716 Main Ave. on a report of a commercial fire. There were no flames, but there was enough smoke to shut down Main Avenue from Broadway to 7th Street until about 5:10 p.m.

Crews discovered that an apartment unit above Vivie's Boutique and Theatre B had a broken breaker that fed a dryer, and the dryer started overheating, said Capt. Jesse Schmidt of the Fargo Fire Department.

An industrial fan was placed on the sidewalk and directed up the apartment staircase to ventilate the building before the tenant could return to the apartment, Schmidt said.