The win surprised even the project's most ardent supporters, who worried many new residents had never fought a flood and wouldn't appreciate the need for the massive $2.2 billion project.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said he thinks the vote shows city and county residents grasp the import of the flood-control plan, which is expected to begin construction yet this falls despite Minnesota regulators refusing to issue the project a needed permit.

As an example, Mahoney said, a staff person in his office who moved here two years ago told him she was keenly aware of flooding when looking for a house.

"She said, in the housing market, most common thing everybody asked about was flood, flood insurance, flood bills, how do you build with the flood, what's going to happen with the flooding. That very much dictated where they decided to live," he said.

City voters voted 66 percent in favor of extending two city sales taxes to 2084. They were also the driving force behind a 63 percent vote in favor of extending a county sales tax to 2084 despite lukewarm support in West Fargo and overwhelming opposition in most rural areas.

Since 2011, the last time Fargo-Moorhead fought a big flood, Fargo's population has grown by 11,000, an increase of 10 percent. Since 2009, the most perilous recent flood, the city's population has grown by 23,000, an increase of 24 percent.

Diversion supporters worried that without a recent flood fight, even longtime residents would feel complacent and oppose the sales-tax extension.

How they voted

The Fargo sales-tax measure required a supermajority vote of 60 percent to pass. "Yes" votes crossed that threshold in every city precinct except four on the western edges by Reile's Acres, Horace and West Fargo.

The strongest support was in several eastern precincts, many of them bordering the Red River, the source of most of the flooding here. "Yes" votes ranged from 66 to 73 percent in these precincts.

Of the two city sales taxes voters agreed to extend, one passed with 91 percent in 2009 months after the flood. The other narrowly passed with 60.3 percent in 2012.

The second tax was controversial because the uses were too broad, encompassing infrastructure other than those for flood control. Some city commissioners opposed it publicly. Mahoney said he thinks the sales tax extension got more votes because commissioners narrowed its purpose to just flood control.

In contrast to the Fargo measure, the Cass County measure showed a deep divide among precincts despite winning overwhelming support. It needed only a simple majority vote to pass and lost by double digits in nearly every rural precinct but won by double digits in every Fargo precinct. Some precincts straddled city boundaries, but in those entirely in West Fargo, which is less vulnerable to flooding, the measure won by single digits.

Exceptions included low-lying precincts in West Fargo's southeast and around Reile's Acres and rural residential developments to north and south of Fargo.

Opponents say voters misled

County Commission Chairwoman Mary Scherling, a supporter of the sales tax who also won re-election Tuesday, Nov. 8, said she thinks many rural residents voted "no" because they weren't aware the sales tax would benefit rural communities, as well. Some of the funding is set aside for flood protection in rural Cass County, she said.

"We've tried to really to communicate what the benefits are, but sometimes that message just somehow gets missed," he said.

Cass County voters were misled, said Nathan Berseth, a spokesman for the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, representing upstream communities impacted by the diversion. Though the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers disagrees, he said he's convinced the project cannot proceed because of opposition by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR last month rejected the Diversion Authority's application for a permit for a dam straddling the Red River that's an essential part of the project, saying the diversion would protect too much undeveloped land and raising other concerns—including a lack of long-term local funding solidified by the sales tax extensions.

He said upstream residents have already avoided shopping in Cass County to avoid helping pay for a project they oppose and that will continue with the extension.