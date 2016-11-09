That geographical divide is "indicative of all the ways our nation is divided right now," said Kjersten Nelson, associate professor of political science at North Dakota State University.

In some Moorhead precincts, Democrat Hillary Clinton beat Republican President-elect Donald Trump by as many as 10 points, which was the case at First Presbyterian Church with 50 percent of votes going to Clinton compared to Trump's 40 percent. She also won at Fargo polling areas, but not by as much, beating Trump by just 2 points with 44 percent of votes at the Fargo Public Library and 5 points with 47 percent of votes at Olivet Lutheran Church.

But in the city precincts where Clinton managed to get more votes than Trump, the marginal gains were not as great as in the rural areas where Trump triumphed.

Townships and other rural areas favored Trump by landslides. The greatest margin of victory for Trump in Clay County came from Ulen Township, where he had a 50-point lead over Clinton, or 73 percent of votes. Granted, there are only 88 registered voters in the township. Similarly in Cass County, the Tower City precinct gave Trump a 49-point lead, or 70 percent of votes.

There were identical results at Cass County's Arthur Community Hall and Mapleton Community Center where Trump garnered 62 percent of votes compared to Clinton's 26 percent at both polling locations.

"There's a pretty stark difference in voting patterns between the two," Nelson said of rural and metro votes.

For example, in Glyndon, 55 percent of voters backed Trump versus 34 percent for Clinton, and Hawley had 52 percent of voters for Trump, 38 percent for Clinton. In Moorhead at Triumph Lutheran Church, Clinton garnered 48 percent of votes compared to Trump's 42 percent. Continuing that trend within the city, she grabbed 50 percent of votes at Brookdale Baptist Church whereas Trump only got 40 percent.

At Baymont Inn in Fargo, Clinton got 45 percent of votes to Trump's 42 percent. Compare that to the outskirts such as at Page Senior Center where Trump grabbed 64 percent of votes and Clinton only got 24 percent.

What's driving the polarization could be due to a number of factors such as economics and race, Nelson said. "It seems pretty clear there's some racial divide," as early analysis of results show "working-class white voters" were Trump's main base of support.

Nelson also pointed to redistricting and increased mobility that make it easier for people to move to communities where people share the same views.