Unseated were board Chairman Jeremy Bladow, board Clerk Cheryl Stetz and 21-year incumbent Jerry Anderson, all of Dilworth.

The three newcomers on the board are Lindsey Leach, Amy Johnson and Rollie Greuel, all of Glyndon, who were elected with the help of the DGF Citizens for Change, which raised at least $8,650 by mid-August to help get them into office, according to a campaign finance report on the D-G-F schools website. William Davis of Dilworth was also backed by the group, but failed to win a seat.

"We were a group of concerned citizens that came together and supported change on the School Board," Leach said Wednesday, Nov. 9. "I feel we came out and had a positive message that all of us wanted to see something change and the voters came out and agreed with us."

Leach said she wants to see a focus on school security, teacher support, and a solution to space issues "that all three of our communities are going to support. That's the biggest thing."

"I'm obviously very happy with the outcome," Johnson said. "I think the residents of the district have spoken. They needed to have some change."

Greuel could not be reached for comment.

Board Vice Chairwoman Sandy Hawk of Dilworth was the lone incumbent to be re-elected in a vote seen as a reflection of anti-incumbent sentiment and further repudiation of a $31.5 million school bond referendum rejected by voters in November 2015.

"I just hope that people can collaborate; agree to disagree. And that everyone is looking at the best interests of the district" and the students, Hawk said.

Four seats with four-year terms were contested.

Leach garnered 16.3 percent of the vote, Johnson 15.8 percent, Hawk 10.8 percent and Greuel 10.5 percent.

Davis received 10 percent of the vote, Anderson 9.6 percent, Bladow 9.3 percent, Stetz 9 percent and Kurt Schlichting of Dilworth 8.5 percent.

The ousted incumbents all cited the Citizens for Change funding as a game-changer in the district, which is a mix of farms and small towns.

"They raised over $10,000. I didn't spend over $500," Bladow said. "It just turned our small school district into a political system. It's going to be very tough to go backwards from that."

"I guess the voters are interested in change," Stetz said.

The Citizens for Change war chest made "a huge difference," she said.

"I think spending a lot of money for a School Board position is not proper," Anderson said.

He admitted there was also a wave of anti-incumbent sentiment.

"Now it's a chance for them to see for them to see what they can do," Anderson said.

Newly elected members officially take their posts Jan. 1, but are given their oath of office at the first board meeting in January.