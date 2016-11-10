Library presents Harry Potter event Nov. 13
FARGO — To celebrate the release of the upcoming film, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," the Fargo Public Library is hosting "The Fantastic Beasts of Harry Potter's World" fan event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the main library, 102 3rd St. N.
The event is free and open to the public. Adults must accompany children ages 9 and younger.
Magical activities, themed crafts and light refreshments will be part of the event. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.
For details about this program, call the main library information desk at (701) 241-1492.